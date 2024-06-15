Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WIRE. CJS Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
View Our Latest Analysis on WIRE
Encore Wire Price Performance
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Encore Wire
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.