Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WIRE. CJS Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WIRE

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $289.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.30. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.