ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the May 15th total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on NDRA
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.
ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ENDRA Life Sciences
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.