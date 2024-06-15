ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the May 15th total of 104,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. 53,967,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,344,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

