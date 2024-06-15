Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Performance
EFOI opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 60.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.49%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
