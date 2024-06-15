Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target Raised to $10.75

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UUUU. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

UUUU stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $983.55 million, a PE ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

