Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

