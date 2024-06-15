EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EnWave Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

