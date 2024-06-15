EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
EnWave Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. EnWave has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.31.
About EnWave
