EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 12,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

