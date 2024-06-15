EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.82 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 15,375,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,025,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.