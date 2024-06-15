EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,635 shares. The stock has a market cap of $668.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average is $112.78.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

