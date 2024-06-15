EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,054,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,510,504. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a PE ratio of 234.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

