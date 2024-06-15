EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $54,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.66. 8,537,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.37 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

