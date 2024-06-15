EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

SMH stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,257,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,433. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $268.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.32.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

