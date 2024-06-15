EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.57. 6,159,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,760. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average is $153.79. The stock has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

