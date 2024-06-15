ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 850,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 125,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.07. ePlus has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

