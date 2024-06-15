Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Update

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,080,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the May 15th total of 10,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of ERAS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 672,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Erasca has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $376.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Erasca will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,920.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Erasca by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Erasca by 14.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Erasca by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Erasca by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 313,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ERAS. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Erasca from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ERAS

About Erasca

(Get Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.