Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Erste Group Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

