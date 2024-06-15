ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Trading Up 0.5%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 7,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 101,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

ESGL Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.