Ethereum Classic Price Hits $25.54 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.77 billion and $110.83 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.54 or 0.00038659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,064.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00649922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00119771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00264579 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00043002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00075271 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,534,502 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

