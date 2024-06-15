Ethereum Classic Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and $140.63 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $25.42 or 0.00038372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,217.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.57 or 0.00651576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00118670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00256976 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00075161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,888 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

