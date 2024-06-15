Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $79.96 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,865 shares of company stock worth $253,031 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 309,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY opened at $58.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

