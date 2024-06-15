Eureka Lithium Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 19th (OTCMKTS:UREKF)

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 19th.

Eureka Lithium Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of UREKF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,013. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.08. Eureka Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.86.

About Eureka Lithium

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

