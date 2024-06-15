Eureka Lithium Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, June 19th (OTCMKTS:UREKF)

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, June 19th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 19th.
Eureka Lithium Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of UREKF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,013. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.08. Eureka Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.03 and a twelve month high of 0.86.
About Eureka Lithium
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eureka Lithium
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.