Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $91,611.52. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,776 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,417,123. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $91,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $474,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,937 shares of company stock worth $837,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

