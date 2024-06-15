Evercore ISI Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $160.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.50.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.