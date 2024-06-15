Evmos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $559,169.30 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $22.23 million and $559,169.30 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Evmos
Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Evmos Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
