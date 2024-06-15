Experian’s (EXPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,260 ($54.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,442 ($43.83).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 3,707 ($47.20) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,599.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,366 ($30.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,484.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,340.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,466.02%.

In other Experian news, insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,640 ($46.35), for a total value of £2,076,219.60 ($2,643,855.34). 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

