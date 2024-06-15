Faye Feller Sells 287,900 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Geron Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Geron
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GERN
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.