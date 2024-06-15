Faye Feller Sells 287,900 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $1,332,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 870.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

