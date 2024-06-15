FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Shares of FBK opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $41.00.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.
