FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FB Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK opened at $35.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $41.00.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.