Fei USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $13,906.70 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $13,906.70 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,133.22 or 1.00033243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012688 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00091075 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98686072 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $53,540.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

