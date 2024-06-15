Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $90.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00045619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

