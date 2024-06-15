Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Head to Head Analysis

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services -54.14% 13.91% 5.41% First Advantage 4.28% 14.12% 7.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 7 14 1 2.73 First Advantage 0 2 4 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $79.32, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. First Advantage has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.34 -$6.65 billion ($10.23) -7.48 First Advantage $763.76 million 3.13 $37.29 million $0.22 74.73

First Advantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fidelity National Information Services. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Advantage beats Fidelity National Information Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

