Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.04

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.04 and traded as high as C$40.21. Finning International shares last traded at C$39.45, with a volume of 484,248 shares trading hands.

FTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Finning International Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total transaction of C$134,416.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.36, for a total value of C$134,416.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,100 shares of company stock worth $776,490 and sold 5,320 shares worth $230,530. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

