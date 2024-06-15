First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $38.03

Shares of First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.03 and traded as low as C$35.75. First National Financial shares last traded at C$35.80, with a volume of 32,824 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. TD Securities reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.00.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. As a group, analysts predict that First National Financial Co. will post 3.734359 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

In related news, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00. In other First National Financial news, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Also, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 20,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.36 per share, with a total value of C$787,876.04. Insiders have bought 54,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,774 in the last ninety days. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

