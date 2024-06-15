First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Update

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

Shares of FREVS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

