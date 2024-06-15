First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $271.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Solar from $224.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.72.

FSLR stock opened at $273.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.98.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,519 shares of company stock valued at $13,324,756 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

