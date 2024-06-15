Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.55.

FLS opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

