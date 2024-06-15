Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $25.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.81.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

