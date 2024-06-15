Fortis Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,900,512.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,929.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,087 shares of company stock worth $54,858,971 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NET stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. 2,535,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,218. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

