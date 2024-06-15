Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.45. 2,552,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

