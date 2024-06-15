Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.02. 1,526,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Barclays raised their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

