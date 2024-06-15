Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.61. 2,854,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,969. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.63.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

