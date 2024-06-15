Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RSP traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $163.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

