Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FBIO. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

