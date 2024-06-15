Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Four Leaf Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in Four Leaf Acquisition by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 171,448 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 163,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Four Leaf Acquisition by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 261,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Four Leaf Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Four Leaf Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Four Leaf Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

