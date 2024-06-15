Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$191.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$188.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. Veritas Investment Research increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total value of C$547,513.85. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,612. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at C$159.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$167.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$155.60. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$198.00.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.23%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

