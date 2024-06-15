Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FKWL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 31,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. Franklin Wireless has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $36.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

About Franklin Wireless

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.