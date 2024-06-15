Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the May 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Up 10.3 %

FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

