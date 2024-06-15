Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the May 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Up 10.3 %

FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.