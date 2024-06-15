Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 124.5% from the May 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Freeman Gold Trading Up 10.3 %
FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 4,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Freeman Gold has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.16.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.