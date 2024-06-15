Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Down 0.6 %

FRPT stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 690.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.