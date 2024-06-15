Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 4.06.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 221,932 shares during the period. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.