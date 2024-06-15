Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
