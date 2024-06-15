FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Issued By Zacks Research

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

